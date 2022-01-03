67,878 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 67,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $17,601,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $1,741,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $7,375,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $75,906,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

NYSE GXO opened at $90.83 on Monday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

