6,537 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,537 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 30,215 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 32,568 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,085 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. 11.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GSK opened at $44.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

