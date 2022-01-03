6,100 Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $269.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.39 and a fifty-two week high of $275.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

