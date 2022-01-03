5,300 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Purchased by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $169.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.37. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.75 and a 1 year high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In other news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total value of $1,719,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,630 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.35.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

