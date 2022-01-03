$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) to report $5.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $6.00 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $21.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.69 million to $21.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.79 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $21.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.80. 464,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,374. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market cap of $235.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

