$5.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce sales of $5.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.78 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $23.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.20.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,106,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,562,899,000 after purchasing an additional 302,550 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNP opened at $251.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $253.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

