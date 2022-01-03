$496.40 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to post $496.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $492.00 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $431.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.86. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

