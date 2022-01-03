46,049,144 Shares in Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Bought by BC Partners Advisors L.P.

BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 46,049,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,955,000. Cyxtera Technologies comprises 1.8% of BC Partners Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BC Partners Advisors L.P. owned 0.28% of Cyxtera Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $4,151,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the second quarter valued at $3,719,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,272,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter valued at $966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock opened at $12.61 on Monday. Cyxtera Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies Inc will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CYXT shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

About Cyxtera Technologies

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.