$446.15 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to post $446.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $446.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.80 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $399.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,742. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Soaper bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.96 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 135,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,386,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,921 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,297 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $22,144,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after purchasing an additional 750,442 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 10,482.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 739,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 732,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

