4,159 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its position in BCE by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 128,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in BCE during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BCE by 19.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

BCE stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.76. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.34 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.63%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

