$410,000.00 in Sales Expected for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce $410,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $550,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 172.12% and a negative net margin of 2,398.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

INFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.40. 965,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,917. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.94.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.