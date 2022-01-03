$4.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce $4.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.71 billion and the lowest is $4.52 billion. Stryker posted sales of $4.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year sales of $17.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.93 billion to $17.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $18.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.07 billion to $18.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Loop Capital began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.13.

NYSE:SYK opened at $267.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.94%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 48,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 54,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

