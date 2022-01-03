$4.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) to report $4.20 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.26 billion and the lowest is $4.14 billion. FOX posted sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full-year sales of $13.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.53 billion to $13.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.33 billion to $15.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FOX.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in FOX by 367.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOXA opened at $36.90 on Monday. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FOX (FOXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.