3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $304,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 83.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

MMM stock opened at $177.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.62. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

