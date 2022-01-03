3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 88.3% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

3i Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.90. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,181. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.09. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $10.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This is a boost from 3i Group’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGOPY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, November 12th.

About 3i Group

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Scandlines. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

