36,755 Shares in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,395.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $199,000.

Shares of INDA opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21.

