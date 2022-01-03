30,991 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,498,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,661,000 after buying an additional 222,227 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 900,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,041,000 after buying an additional 208,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,139,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.60.

MHK traded up $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $184.20. 890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,677. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

