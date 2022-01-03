$3.39 Million in Sales Expected for Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report $3.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $3.47 million. Arbutus Biopharma posted sales of $2.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full-year sales of $10.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.10 million to $11.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.08 million, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $15.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ABUS. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arbutus Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 33,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,568. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 1,099,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after buying an additional 904,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after buying an additional 752,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 6,310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 635,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 625,543 shares during the last quarter. 68.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

