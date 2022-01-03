$3.05 Billion in Sales Expected for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to announce sales of $3.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96 billion. O’Reilly Automotive reported sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.01 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $649.89.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock valued at $19,105,646 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after purchasing an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,809,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,969 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,035.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 334,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,415,000 after purchasing an additional 305,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,014,000 after purchasing an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY traded down $14.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $692.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,131. The stock has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $657.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $619.63. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $710.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

