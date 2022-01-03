$27.64 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) to announce sales of $27.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Limoneira reported sales of $29.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $159.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

LMNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In related news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 421.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Limoneira in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 222.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the third quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

LMNR stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.00. 72,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,928. The company has a market cap of $265.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $20.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio is presently -78.95%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.