$26.50 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will post $26.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.28 million and the highest is $26.73 million. Outset Medical reported sales of $17.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The firm had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.44) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

OM opened at $46.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.59. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $36.03 and a 12-month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 2.55.

In other news, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $212,945.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,974,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,074 shares of company stock worth $4,504,603. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,487,000 after buying an additional 2,906,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,141,000 after buying an additional 2,406,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Outset Medical by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,587,000 after buying an additional 1,306,878 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Outset Medical by 202.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,251,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,548,000 after buying an additional 837,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Outset Medical by 55.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,276,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after buying an additional 813,138 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

