$24.32 Billion in Sales Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) will announce sales of $24.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $24.02 billion and the highest is $24.52 billion. PepsiCo posted sales of $22.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year sales of $78.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $78.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $82.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.15 billion to $83.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $173.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $174.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 56.0% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 46,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,831,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

