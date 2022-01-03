$237.39 Million in Sales Expected for CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) will post $237.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CSG Systems International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $241.88 million and the lowest is $232.90 million. CSG Systems International posted sales of $243.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will report full-year sales of $959.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.00 million to $964.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CSG Systems International.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $246.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSGS shares. Sidoti upgraded CSG Systems International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.69. 285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,697. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $59.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 692,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after acquiring an additional 13,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 8.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,658,000 after buying an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,533,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 13.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 375,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.8% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 312,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,747,000 after buying an additional 40,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It engages in revenue management & digital monetization, customer experience & payment solutions providers. The firm’s solutions and services help companies around the world monetize and digitally enable the customer experience by accurately capturing, managing, generating, and optimizing the interactions and revenues associated with their customers.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSG Systems International (CSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.