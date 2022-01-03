$204.30 Million in Sales Expected for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will post sales of $204.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $208.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $200.20 million. Helios Technologies reported sales of $151.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year sales of $853.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $850.25 million to $859.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $917.44 million, with estimates ranging from $907.73 million to $933.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

HLIO traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.14. 363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,861. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $114.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.92, for a total transaction of $544,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,010 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Helios Technologies by 9.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,175,000 after buying an additional 124,306 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Helios Technologies by 15.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

