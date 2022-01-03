$2.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post $2.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02. J. M. Smucker posted earnings of $2.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.41 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share.

SJM has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

Shares of SJM opened at $135.82 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $110.53 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

