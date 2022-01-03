$184.73 Million in Sales Expected for Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) to report $184.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $188.60 million and the lowest is $180.30 million. Shift Technologies posted sales of $73.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $625.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $621.00 million to $629.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $942.22 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shift Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shift Technologies stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

