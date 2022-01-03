17,203 Shares in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 908.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 470,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 423,560 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 116.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 31,382 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,322,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 3,658.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 120,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BY. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE BY opened at $27.35 on Monday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.59 and a 1-year high of $28.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $78.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.93%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

