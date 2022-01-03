17,027 Shares in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 99.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 33,662 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $74.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.64. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.87.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

