$16.75 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) to announce sales of $16.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.80 million. Apollo Endosurgery posted sales of $12.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will report full-year sales of $63.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.50 million to $63.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $74.05 million, with estimates ranging from $73.30 million to $74.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apollo Endosurgery.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 589.59% and a negative net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

In related news, major shareholder Cpmg Inc purchased 683,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,300,000.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Endosurgery in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,978,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 129,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.04. 7,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,646. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $3.27 and a 1 year high of $10.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $259.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 2.20.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

