$146.98 Million in Sales Expected for Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) will report sales of $146.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $661.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $668.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $706.58 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $715.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.44 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLLY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

Shares of HLLY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 62,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,101. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth about $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Holley in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

