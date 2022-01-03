142,513 Shares in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 142,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,854,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,944 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in SelectQuote by 20.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,683,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,850 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in SelectQuote by 69,969.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 922,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,773,000 after acquiring an additional 921,500 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SelectQuote during the third quarter worth $5,843,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in SelectQuote by 20.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,055,000 after acquiring an additional 448,522 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLQT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

SelectQuote stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 12.02, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. SelectQuote’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

