12,942 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $1,585,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $3,002,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $1,237,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $2,001,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

GXO stock opened at $90.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.04. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.