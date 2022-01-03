124,538 Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 124,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $65.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.52, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.06 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.91.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BYND. Citigroup decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

