$12.45 Million in Sales Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to post sales of $12.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $12.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year sales of $48.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.20 million to $48.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $49.29 million, with estimates ranging from $48.10 million to $50.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFNW traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.26. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $152.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.54. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $17.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

