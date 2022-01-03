111,300 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,434,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,547,000 after buying an additional 6,992,714 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,482,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,729,000 after buying an additional 3,147,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,211,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 23.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,672,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,745,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total transaction of $1,032,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,297,401 shares of company stock worth $48,226,521 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $12.08.

AMC stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.70) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

