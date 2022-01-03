11,000 Shares in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

In related news, Director Fernando Musa acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of PCT stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

