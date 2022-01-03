10,442 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after acquiring an additional 754,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after acquiring an additional 829,887 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,499,694 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,015 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.41 and its 200 day moving average is $69.45.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

