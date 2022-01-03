$10.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will post sales of $10.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.55 billion. Oracle posted sales of $10.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $42.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.53 billion to $44.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

ORCL opened at $87.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.02. Oracle has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 375.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

