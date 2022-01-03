$1.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the lowest is $1.76 billion. Big Lots reported sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $6.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of NYSE:BIG opened at $45.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average is $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.21. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2,042.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

