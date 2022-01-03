$0.51 Earnings Per Share Expected for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Valvoline posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The firm had revenue of $835.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VVV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.16. 904,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,520. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $22.51 and a 1 year high of $37.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

