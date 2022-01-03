$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

DGII has been the subject of several recent research reports. upped their target price on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 116,225.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 20.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Digi International during the second quarter worth approximately $331,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Digi International by 21.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.38. 103,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,471. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.20 million, a P/E ratio of 84.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Digi International has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

