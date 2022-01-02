Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Gap Up to $6.79

Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.79, but opened at $6.96. Zymergen shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 14,116 shares.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Zymergen from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen began coverage on Zymergen in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zymergen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.58.

Get Zymergen alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.60.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zymergen news, CEO Jay T. Flatley purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zymergen by 99.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zymergen during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Zymergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.