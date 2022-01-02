ZUSD Price Down 0.2% This Week (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $29,855.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00060966 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,722.56 or 0.07874468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00075096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,242.33 or 0.99933523 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007808 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

