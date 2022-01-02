ZKSwap Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.99 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000782 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market cap of $73.21 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059640 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.28 or 0.07863648 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00058506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00075292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,287.56 or 0.99738540 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007928 BTC.

ZKSwap Profile

ZKSwap’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.