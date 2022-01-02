ZelaaPayAE Hits Market Cap of $299,917.58 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $299,917.58 and approximately $295,962.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006800 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000809 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 134.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000726 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.