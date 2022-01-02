Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Down 3.5%

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.55 and last traded at $64.55. 1,875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 535,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zai Lab from $189.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.87.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.29.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.43 million. On average, analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.65, for a total transaction of $91,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,168,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.