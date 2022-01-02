Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) to Buy

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Terreno Realty Corporation is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring industrial real estate located in major coastal U.S. markets. The Company’s main focus is on markets in Los Angeles Area; Northern New Jersey/New York City; San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle Area; Miami Area; and Washington, D.C./Baltimore. Terreno Realty Corporation focuses on investing in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light manufacturing, and research and development) and trans-shipment. The Company will target functional buildings in infill locations that may be shared by multiple tenants and that cater to customer demand within the various submarkets, in which it operates. The Company will utilize local third-party property managers for day-to-day property management. Terreno Realty Corporationy will make all operating and leasing decisions on its properties. “

TRNO has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.54. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

