Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $63.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.70. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 16.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 1,599 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $104,510.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.14 per share, with a total value of $34,177.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

