Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is the cloud service provider principally in China. Its cloud platform consisting of extensive cloud infrastructure, cutting-edge cloud products and well-architected industry-specific solutions across public cloud, enterprise cloud and AIoT cloud services. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is based in BEIJING. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura Instinet restated a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of KC stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $26.24. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $374.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.15 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 304.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 11.9% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 0.6% in the second quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 475,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

