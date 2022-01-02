Zacks Investment Research Upgrades a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of a.k.a. Brands stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. a.k.a. Brands has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $15.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $161.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $856,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $428,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $171,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About a.k.a. Brands

